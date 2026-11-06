🏥 Fredericksburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, therapist, tech, or assistant, there are solid options here from hospitals to private practices.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Days (no nights, weekends, or holidays)

(no nights, weekends, or holidays) Pay: $38.65 – $51.31/hour

Work in PACU with a Monday–Friday style schedule. Great if you want acute care nursing without night shifts and still be part of a strong hospital team.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $40.59 – $53.86/hour

Level II RN role on a behavioral health unit, focused on patient-centered care and interdisciplinary teamwork. Good fit if you like psych/mental health and want day-shift stability.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $37.56 – $56.34/hour

Hands-on role in the cath lab assisting with diagnostic and interventional procedures. Ideal for someone with cath lab, EP lab, or ICU/special procedures experience.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and PRN options available)

(plus part-time and PRN options available) Pay: $75,883 – $113,825/year + clinician bonus

Outpatient pediatrics, birth to 21, with one-on-one care and strong mentorship. Great if you’re a PT who loves kids and wants growth, CEU support, and modern tools like AI-assisted documentation.

Employer: National Spine and Pain Centers

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (license-required advanced practice role)

Work up complex acute and chronic pain patients under physician supervision. You’ll handle assessments, follow-ups, med management, and care plans in a fast-paced specialty clinic.

Employer: Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

RN role focused on wound assessment, treatment, and staff education in a long-term/rehab setting. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, and full benefits after 30 days.

Employer: Famidental of Falmouth

Location: Falmouth/Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Part-time (16–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

Chairside assisting in a modern, family-owned dental office 2–3 days per week. Good for someone wanting flexible hours and experience across general and specialty procedures.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time, Days/Evenings

Pay: $41.41 – $62.11/hour

Lead quality control for mammography and DEXA while also working as a Mammography Technologist II. Great match for ARRT (M) techs who enjoy QA, compliance, and patient education.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: PRN

Pay: $39.44 – $59.15/hour

Coordinate ED admissions, patient flow, and discharge planning as the link between the ED and hospital bed management. Ideal for experienced acute care RNs who like big-picture coordination.

Employer: Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

RN role focused on staff education, orientation, and competencies in a long-term care setting. Good if you enjoy teaching, rounding with staff, and shaping clinical standards.

Employer: Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

LPN position centered on wound care and prevention with strong benefits and PTO. Nice step if you’re an LPN wanting a focused clinical specialty in long-term/rehab care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.