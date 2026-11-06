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Fredericksburg
🏥 Fredericksburg, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, therapist, tech, or assistant, there are solid options here from hospitals to private practices.
Registered Nurse – Ambulatory Surgery Center (PACU), Days
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days (no nights, weekends, or holidays)
- Pay: $38.65 – $51.31/hour
Work in PACU with a Monday–Friday style schedule. Great if you want acute care nursing without night shifts and still be part of a strong hospital team.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health, Full-Time Days
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $40.59 – $53.86/hour
Level II RN role on a behavioral health unit, focused on patient-centered care and interdisciplinary teamwork. Good fit if you like psych/mental health and want day-shift stability.
Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist – Cath Lab, FT Days
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $37.56 – $56.34/hour
Hands-on role in the cath lab assisting with diagnostic and interventional procedures. Ideal for someone with cath lab, EP lab, or ICU/special procedures experience.
Pediatric Physical Therapist
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time and PRN options available)
- Pay: $75,883 – $113,825/year + clinician bonus
Outpatient pediatrics, birth to 21, with one-on-one care and strong mentorship. Great if you’re a PT who loves kids and wants growth, CEU support, and modern tools like AI-assisted documentation.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Pain Management
- Employer: National Spine and Pain Centers
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (license-required advanced practice role)
Work up complex acute and chronic pain patients under physician supervision. You’ll handle assessments, follow-ups, med management, and care plans in a fast-paced specialty clinic.
Wound Nurse – RN
- Employer: Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
RN role focused on wound assessment, treatment, and staff education in a long-term/rehab setting. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, and full benefits after 30 days.
Dental Assistant – Part Time
- Employer: Famidental of Falmouth
- Location: Falmouth/Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Part-time (16–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour
Chairside assisting in a modern, family-owned dental office 2–3 days per week. Good for someone wanting flexible hours and experience across general and specialty procedures.
Breast Care & Quality Coordinator – Full-Time Day/Evenings
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time, Days/Evenings
- Pay: $41.41 – $62.11/hour
Lead quality control for mammography and DEXA while also working as a Mammography Technologist II. Great match for ARRT (M) techs who enjoy QA, compliance, and patient education.
RN Care Coordinator – Emergency Department, PRN
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $39.44 – $59.15/hour
Coordinate ED admissions, patient flow, and discharge planning as the link between the ED and hospital bed management. Ideal for experienced acute care RNs who like big-picture coordination.
Education Coordinator (RN)
- Employer: Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
RN role focused on staff education, orientation, and competencies in a long-term care setting. Good if you enjoy teaching, rounding with staff, and shaping clinical standards.
Wound Nurse – LPN
- Employer: Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
LPN position centered on wound care and prevention with strong benefits and PTO. Nice step if you’re an LPN wanting a focused clinical specialty in long-term/rehab care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple similar openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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