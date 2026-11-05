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🚧 FXBGO! buses paused on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
3 days ago
🚧 FXBGO! buses not running on Veterans Day
FXBGO! will not operate any transit service on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Normal bus service will resume on Thursday, November 12, 2026.
If you usually ride FXBGO! to work, school, or appointments, please plan another way to get around on November 11.
FXBGO! no operará el servicio de transporte el miércoles 11 de noviembre debido al feriado del Día de los Veteranos. Reanudaremos las operaciones normales de transporte el jueves 12 de noviembre.
More Info: Alert Center • Holiday Service Alert - Veteran's D...
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