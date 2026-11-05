🚌 Fredericksburg, VA Transportation Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Options

Fredericksburg is busy and growing, which means steady demand for safe, reliable drivers and equipment operators. If you’ve got a CDL or heavy-equipment skills, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Fredericksburg, VA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo)

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year, guaranteed $3,500/week minimum when working

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—this is OTR work that’s different from typical freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with detention pay, fuel permits/taxes, tolls, and cargo/liability insurance covered, plus a fuel price guarantee and $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Fredericksburg, VA (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across Lower 48 + Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working

Run as a team moving live entertainment equipment across North America with lower annual miles than many high-earning OTR gigs. All miles are paid, with detention pay, paid tolls, fuel permits/taxes, company-supported health insurance, a fuel price guarantee, and a $5,000 driver referral bonus. Passport required.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: Typical range $18.50–$38.82/hour , guaranteed daily minimum $286.32 ; starting at $35.79+/hour noted in title

, guaranteed ; starting at noted in title Schedule: Day, evening, and overnight shifts (24/5), home daily

Day, evening, and overnight shifts (24/5), Application window: Anticipated to close 01/30/2027

Drive tractor-trailers and/or straight trucks delivering to CVS stores, including inner-city routes in DC, Baltimore, and Richmond. You’ll be home every day, with a consistent 5-day workweek, plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/PTO, safety bonuses, stock purchase plan, and store discounts.

Employer: Copart, Inc

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.05–$23.71/hour

Operate a company front-end loader or forklift to move and load vehicles at an auto auction yard, plus handle basic documentation and safety checks. This is mostly outdoor work with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, paid vacation and holidays, life insurance, and employee discounts.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.