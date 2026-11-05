🏥 Fredericksburg, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home health to travel gigs, there’s a wide mix of roles hiring.

Below are several solid openings across nursing, allied health, and support roles you can scan and click through quickly.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: Fredericksburg, VA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $42.00 – $57.00/hour

Work in ICU/CCU/ED and other acute units delivering inpatient dialysis (hemo, PD, CRRT, apheresis). Fast-paced, team-based role with full benefits and strong career development.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Physician role covering consults, diagnostics, and therapeutic GI care across clinics, endoscopy centers, and hospitals with a focus on coordinated, high-quality digestive care.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Part-time (FT also mentioned)

Part-time (FT also mentioned) Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Hands-on resident care in a 5‑star, award‑winning SNF with daily pay options, strong PTO/benefits, and night/evening shifts available.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)

Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days) Pay: Approx. $2,336/week

12‑hour day shifts doing MRI imaging with ARRT (MR)/ARMRIT and BLS required; weekly pay, day‑one benefits, and travel perks.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)

Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts) Pay: Approx. $2,345/week

Travel MRI role with housing stipend or allowance, day‑one medical, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter/clinical support.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)

Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days) Pay: Approx. $3,047/week

High‑pay cath lab tech assignment with day‑one health insurance, CEU reimbursement, and travel/per diem benefits.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)

Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights) Pay: Approx. $2,073/week

Night‑shift RRT travel role with access to nationwide HCA facilities, education support, and referral bonuses.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay/Benefits: Competitive VA physician package with bonus potential, 50–55 days PTO , pension + 401(k), federal insurance, CME support

Competitive VA physician package with bonus potential, , pension + 401(k), federal insurance, CME support Outpatient‑focused ortho surgery for Veterans with call coverage, multidisciplinary teamwork, and strong federal benefits.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $38.00 – $43.00/hour + $5,000 sign‑on bonus and potential up to $50,000 in student loan help (program‑dependent)

+ and potential in student loan help (program‑dependent) SNF RN role with 12‑hour shifts (days or nights), daily pay, strong benefits, and big loan repayment opportunities for qualifying nurses.

Employer: Ivy Health

Ivy Health Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Great entry role for students in PT/OT/speech/exercise science, helping keep the clinic running smoothly while supporting patients and front desk.

Employer: SCA Health (Optum)

SCA Health (Optum) Location: Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center, VA

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $37.00 – $47.00/hour

Pre‑op RN role in an ambulatory endoscopy center with strong benefits, team‑based culture, and a focus on perianesthesia care.

Employer: NestWell Health

NestWell Health Location: Fredericksburg, VA (in-home)

Type: In‑home/field role

In‑home/field role Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

One‑on‑one senior care in the home with steady schedules, paid training, 401(k) match, and strong office support.

Employer: National Spine and Pain Centers

National Spine and Pain Centers Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Not listed (clinic role)

Not listed (clinic role) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Outpatient pain management MA role with vitals, rooming, procedure support, and charting, plus regular weekday clinic hours.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Optum / Amedisys Location: Field role covering Fauquier County, based in VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Approx. $82,995 – $98,000/year (mix of per‑visit and hourly)

(mix of per‑visit and hourly) Nurse Case Manager role doing home visits, care planning, and patient education with strong benefits and growth paths inside Optum.

Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA)

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30.64 – $42.90/hour

Licensed mental health role (LCSW/LPC) providing assessments, therapy, and discharge planning with robust HCA benefits and education support.

Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: PRN

PRN Pay: $20.91 – $29.28/hour

Centralized intake MA role handling referrals, insurance verification, and scheduling for home care, with a focus on customer service.

Employer: Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (set evening/weekend shifts)

Full-time (set evening/weekend shifts) Pay: $42.00 – $50.00/hour

Charge RN role overseeing nursing units on evenings/weekends, leading staff and clinical operations with solid benefits and on‑demand pay.

Employer: Golden Steps ABA

Golden Steps ABA Location: Fredericksburg, VA (clinic)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $22.00 – $32.00/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in a clinic setting with paid training, BCBA supervision, and benefits for full‑time staff.

Employer: Dental Care Alliance (VA Smiles)

Dental Care Alliance (VA Smiles) Location: Fredericksburg, VA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–3)

Full-time (Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–3) Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour

Chairside dental assisting in a modern office with X‑ray duties, patient education, and full benefits plus CE support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and flexible options.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.