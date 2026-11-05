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🏥 Fredericksburg, VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from hospitals to home health to travel gigs, there’s a wide mix of roles hiring.
Below are several solid openings across nursing, allied health, and support roles you can scan and click through quickly.
Experienced Dialysis Registered Nurse (Hospital-Based)
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $42.00 – $57.00/hour
- Work in ICU/CCU/ED and other acute units delivering inpatient dialysis (hemo, PD, CRRT, apheresis). Fast-paced, team-based role with full benefits and strong career development.
General Gastroenterologist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Physician role covering consults, diagnostics, and therapeutic GI care across clinics, endoscopy centers, and hospitals with a focus on coordinated, high-quality digestive care.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Part-time (FT also mentioned)
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour
- Hands-on resident care in a 5‑star, award‑winning SNF with daily pay options, strong PTO/benefits, and night/evening shifts available.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,336/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days)
- Pay: Approx. $2,336/week
- 12‑hour day shifts doing MRI imaging with ARRT (MR)/ARMRIT and BLS required; weekly pay, day‑one benefits, and travel perks.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,345/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts)
- Pay: Approx. $2,345/week
- Travel MRI role with housing stipend or allowance, day‑one medical, 401(k) match, and strong recruiter/clinical support.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $3,047/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10‑hr days)
- Pay: Approx. $3,047/week
- High‑pay cath lab tech assignment with day‑one health insurance, CEU reimbursement, and travel/per diem benefits.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,073/week
- Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (HCA)
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights)
- Pay: Approx. $2,073/week
- Night‑shift RRT travel role with access to nationwide HCA facilities, education support, and referral bonuses.
Physician – Orthopedic Surgeon (VA Health Care Center)
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Fredericksburg VA Health Care Center
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive VA physician package with bonus potential, 50–55 days PTO, pension + 401(k), federal insurance, CME support
- Outpatient‑focused ortho surgery for Veterans with call coverage, multidisciplinary teamwork, and strong federal benefits.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Skilled Nursing, Up to $43/hr + Bonus
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $43.00/hour + $5,000 sign‑on bonus and potential up to $50,000 in student loan help (program‑dependent)
- SNF RN role with 12‑hour shifts (days or nights), daily pay, strong benefits, and big loan repayment opportunities for qualifying nurses.
Physical Therapy Tech / Therapy Aide
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Great entry role for students in PT/OT/speech/exercise science, helping keep the clinic running smoothly while supporting patients and front desk.
Registered Nurse PreOp II – Endoscopy Center (Part-Time)
- Employer: SCA Health (Optum)
- Location: Fredericksburg Endoscopy Center, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $37.00 – $47.00/hour
- Pre‑op RN role in an ambulatory endoscopy center with strong benefits, team‑based culture, and a focus on perianesthesia care.
In-Home Caregiver – CNA/HHA/PCA
- Employer: NestWell Health
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (in-home)
- Type: In‑home/field role
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour
- One‑on‑one senior care in the home with steady schedules, paid training, 401(k) match, and strong office support.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: National Spine and Pain Centers
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Not listed (clinic role)
- Pay: Not listed
- Outpatient pain management MA role with vitals, rooming, procedure support, and charting, plus regular weekday clinic hours.
Home Health RN – Fauquier County (Based Near Fredericksburg)
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Field role covering Fauquier County, based in VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Approx. $82,995 – $98,000/year (mix of per‑visit and hourly)
- Nurse Case Manager role doing home visits, care planning, and patient education with strong benefits and growth paths inside Optum.
Behavioral Health Professional III (LCSW/LPC)
- Employer: Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center (HCA)
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.64 – $42.90/hour
- Licensed mental health role (LCSW/LPC) providing assessments, therapy, and discharge planning with robust HCA benefits and education support.
Medical Assistant – Specialist, Intake (PRN)
- Employer: Mary Washington Healthcare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: PRN
- Pay: $20.91 – $29.28/hour
- Centralized intake MA role handling referrals, insurance verification, and scheduling for home care, with a focus on customer service.
Registered Nurse Supervisor (RN) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Genesis HealthCare
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (set evening/weekend shifts)
- Pay: $42.00 – $50.00/hour
- Charge RN role overseeing nursing units on evenings/weekends, leading staff and clinical operations with solid benefits and on‑demand pay.
Clinic Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Golden Steps ABA
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA (clinic)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $22.00 – $32.00/hour
- Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in a clinic setting with paid training, BCBA supervision, and benefits for full‑time staff.
Dental Assistant – VA Smiles
- Employer: Dental Care Alliance (VA Smiles)
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–3)
- Pay: $23.00 – $25.00/hour
- Chairside dental assisting in a modern office with X‑ray duties, patient education, and full benefits plus CE support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have multiple openings and flexible options.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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