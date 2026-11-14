📅 Holiday ice skating at Eisbahn in Fredericksburg

Eisbahn, the seasonal ice skating rink at 101 West Main Street, Fredericksburg, TX 78624, will be open every day during the season except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Skating costs $20 for a come-and-go all-day pass, including skate rental, and $15 on Tuesdays. Prices are subject to change. Check the Eisbahn Information website for exact daily operating hours.

Eisbahn may close during harsh weather. Any unexpected closures will be posted at facebook.com/eisbahntx.

Since 2008, Eisbahn has been a big part of the Christmas season in Fredericksburg. Heritage School families volunteer to run it, and a portion of proceeds supports the Lifeline Foundation (cystic fibrosis research), the Boys and Girls Club of Fredericksburg, and needs-based tuition assistance at Heritage School.

Bring your family and friends and enjoy skating while supporting local causes this holiday season.