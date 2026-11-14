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🏥 Fredericksburg TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Fredericksburg’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from high-end local practices to travel roles. Here are a few solid picks if you’re ready for your next move.
Optometrist
- Employer: AEG Vision (Acuity Eyecare Group)
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-scope optometry in a modern practice where AEG invests in new equipment and tech. You’ll handle full eye exams, diagnose and treat eye conditions, and build long-term patient relationships, with 401(k) + match, medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays for full-time staff.
Travel CVOR Technologist - $1,539 per week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Salary: $1,539 per week (based on 40 hrs)
Allied health CVOR Tech travel role with 40 hours/week, day shifts (8-hour days). Coast Medical Service highlights guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus support from a well-rated national travel agency.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: Hoerster Family Dentistry
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15.00 – $28.00 per hour, based on experience
Boutique, spa-like general dental practice looking for a polished Dental Assistant (or similar medical background) with 5+ years of experience. You’ll assist chairside, take digital x-rays, do intraoral scans, and enjoy a modern, high-end office, 401(k) with match, health and dental insurance, PTO, and staff discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good local roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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