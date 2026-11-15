Frederick’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and home care are all hiring. If you’re in healthcare or looking to switch in, this is a good moment to explore.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (guaranteed base + uncapped earnings)

Join a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, advanced tech (iTero, AI tools), and strong mentorship. Great fit if you want growth, CE, and wealth-building options like stock offerings.

Employer: Home Helpers Hagerstown & Frederick

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay)

Hands-on role helping seniors at home with daily care, light housekeeping, rides, and companionship. Flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and training even if you’re new to home care.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2233

Location: 7400 Guilford Dr, Frederick, MD 21704

Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

(mid & closing shifts) Salary: $17–$30/hour + premiums & incentives

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions and support customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time (three 12-hr shifts, days; weekends/holidays)

(three 12-hr shifts, days; weekends/holidays) Salary: $39.34–$58.53/hour

Lead a 47-bed telemetry/progressive care unit caring for complex adult/geriatric patients. Mix of direct care and charge duties, with strong benefits, PTO, and retirement match.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (80 hrs/2 weeks)

Salary: $35.02–$52.00/hour

Specialized role combining hyperbaric oxygen therapy and wound care. Great for RNs with or pursuing wound and hyperbaric certifications who want weekday hours and advanced clinical work.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $30.55–$43.20/hour

RN role focused on quality data, registries, and outcomes for cardiac and vascular services. Ideal if you like cath lab/critical care but want more days spent on data, QI, and accreditation work.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, three 12-hr shifts (night shift; weekends/holidays)

(night shift; weekends/holidays) Salary: $36.79–$55.17/hour

Lead an adult/geriatric ortho & neuro surgery unit with joint replacements, brain surgery, and stroke patients. Strong leadership focus plus full benefits and education support.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00a–4:30p or flexible)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00a–4:30p or flexible) Salary: $20.84–$30.68/hour

Code and abstract same-day surgery and other outpatient records using ICD-10-CM and CPT. Requires a coding certificate and a credential like CCS/CPC/RHIA/RHIT; solid option if you want stable hours and hospital benefits.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time (9-hr shifts, mix of charge/staff; rotating call)

(9-hr shifts, mix of charge/staff; rotating call) Salary: $39.34–$58.53/hour

Oversee PACU care, staffing, and quality while still providing direct post-op nursing. Good fit for experienced RNs who enjoy fast-paced recovery and leadership.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Frederick, MD (school setting)

Type: Full-time local contract (13 weeks, 32.5 hrs/week , days)

(13 weeks, , days) Salary: $58.90–$63.45/hour + $3,000 assignment bonus (conditions apply)

Work in local schools doing assessments, IEPs, and therapy for students. Comes with day-one benefits, CEUs, 401(k), and strong recruiter support.

Employer: CDL Nuclear Technologies

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact rate not listed)

Part-time Cardiac PET/CT technologist role handling imaging, Rb-82 dosing, and hot lab work. Offers 401(k) with match, licensure reimbursement, training, and growth with a fast-growing imaging company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same employer page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.