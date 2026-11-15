Frederick’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like big numbers and leadership roles. If you’ve got solid accounting or cost management experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Frederick, MD (onsite, public accounting)

(onsite, public accounting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead tax compliance and planning for partnerships, S corps, LLCs, and high‑net‑worth individuals. You’ll manage client relationships, review complex multi‑state returns, guide a team, and stay on top of changing tax laws. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and potential manager bonus.

Employer: Harmer (recruiting for a PE‑backed manufacturing company )

(recruiting for a ) Location: Frederick, MD (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000–$165,000 base + up to 20% discretionary annual bonus

Senior finance leader role where you run the BU finance and accounting department and help build out processes for a high‑growth, high‑margin business. You’ll handle reporting, planning, risk management, and commercial analysis. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, FSA, life & disability, 401(k) with match, 2–3 weeks vacation, sick time, and up to 10 holidays. Application deadline: December 11, 2026.

Employer: Turner & Townsend

Location: Supports a major data center campus in Frederick, MD (primarily remote, 3–4 days/month onsite , East Coast candidates welcome)

Supports a (primarily remote, , East Coast candidates welcome) Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000–$160,000 base, plus potential bonus and comprehensive benefits

Lead cost management for a large, mission‑critical data center program as the primary client‑facing cost lead. You’ll own cost plans, monthly reports, change control, procurement strategy, and value engineering, with all approved travel and mileage reimbursed.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.