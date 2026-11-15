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💰 Frederick, MD Finance Jobs with Multiple Six-Figure Roles
Frederick’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like big numbers and leadership roles. If you’ve got solid accounting or cost management experience, these openings are worth a look.
Tax Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: Frederick, MD (onsite, public accounting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead tax compliance and planning for partnerships, S corps, LLCs, and high‑net‑worth individuals. You’ll manage client relationships, review complex multi‑state returns, guide a team, and stay on top of changing tax laws. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and potential manager bonus.
Business Unit Controller
- Employer: Harmer (recruiting for a PE‑backed manufacturing company)
- Location: Frederick, MD (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000–$165,000 base + up to 20% discretionary annual bonus
Senior finance leader role where you run the BU finance and accounting department and help build out processes for a high‑growth, high‑margin business. You’ll handle reporting, planning, risk management, and commercial analysis. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, FSA, life & disability, 401(k) with match, 2–3 weeks vacation, sick time, and up to 10 holidays. Application deadline: December 11, 2026.
Senior Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor – Data Center Construction
- Employer: Turner & Townsend
- Location: Supports a major data center campus in Frederick, MD (primarily remote, 3–4 days/month onsite, East Coast candidates welcome)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000–$160,000 base, plus potential bonus and comprehensive benefits
Lead cost management for a large, mission‑critical data center program as the primary client‑facing cost lead. You’ll own cost plans, monthly reports, change control, procurement strategy, and value engineering, with all approved travel and mileage reimbursed.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag you for similar roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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