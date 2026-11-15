These Frederick kitties are hoping for a cozy couch, a sunny window, and a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a wonderful group to meet.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (240) 818-3688

Puffernut is a handsome orange longhair boy looking for a fresh start and a safe, loving home. If you love fluffy coats and classic orange-cat charm, he could be your match.

👉 Meet Puffernut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (240) 818-3688

Primrose is a tiny gray/blue kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, she’s waiting.

👉 Meet Primrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (240) 818-3688

Petunia is a fluffy white baby who will brighten any room she walks into. She’s looking for a home that can guide her through kittenhood and into a happy adult life.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (240) 818-3688

Janice is a beautiful orange longhair adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. She’d love a quiet place and people to call her own.

👉 Meet Janice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (240) 818-3688

Gemma is a lovely cream/ivory adult cat looking for a stable, caring home. If you prefer a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Gemma could be perfect.

👉 Meet Gemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months as of Nov. 2026)

Baby (about 4 months as of Nov. 2026) Gender: Male

Male Color: Buff/Orange Tabby

Buff/Orange Tabby Adoption Fee: $150

Rescue: Bourbon County Rescue

Contact (email for application): rescuebc@hotmail.com

Simba is a buff tabby kitten who showed up as a stray at a volunteer’s home and has been thriving in foster care. He:

Is great with the litter box

Gets along well with other cats

Lives with small dogs and does well with them

He’s used to a home setting and would fit nicely into many families who can keep up with kitten playtime and care.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Frederick, MD area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed above, or share these kitties with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.