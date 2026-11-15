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🐱 Friendly Frederick Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
These Frederick kitties are hoping for a cozy couch, a sunny window, and a family to love. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, this is a wonderful group to meet.
Puffernut
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.
- Contact: (240) 818-3688
Puffernut is a handsome orange longhair boy looking for a fresh start and a safe, loving home. If you love fluffy coats and classic orange-cat charm, he could be your match.
👉 Meet Puffernut and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Primrose
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.
- Contact: (240) 818-3688
Primrose is a tiny gray/blue kitten who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and years of companionship, she’s waiting.
👉 Meet Primrose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Petunia
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.
- Contact: (240) 818-3688
Petunia is a fluffy white baby who will brighten any room she walks into. She’s looking for a home that can guide her through kittenhood and into a happy adult life.
👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Janice
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.
- Contact: (240) 818-3688
Janice is a beautiful orange longhair adult cat who’s past the tiny-kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. She’d love a quiet place and people to call her own.
👉 Meet Janice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gemma
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Friends For Life Cat Rescue, Inc.
- Contact: (240) 818-3688
Gemma is a lovely cream/ivory adult cat looking for a stable, caring home. If you prefer a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten, Gemma could be perfect.
👉 Meet Gemma and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simba
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 4 months as of Nov. 2026)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Buff/Orange Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Rescue: Bourbon County Rescue
- Contact (email for application): rescuebc@hotmail.com
Simba is a buff tabby kitten who showed up as a stray at a volunteer’s home and has been thriving in foster care. He:
- Is great with the litter box
- Gets along well with other cats
- Lives with small dogs and does well with them
He’s used to a home setting and would fit nicely into many families who can keep up with kitten playtime and care.
👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Frederick, MD area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed above, or share these kitties with friends and neighbors.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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