Frederick’s schools and colleges are busy hiring, especially for roles that support student learning and hands-on training. If you’re in education or allied fields, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Frederick, MD (school district)

(school district) Type: Local contract, full-time (35 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $43.55 – $46.90 per hour + $3,000 assignment bonus (conditions apply)

+ (conditions apply) Duration: 27-week contract, start ASAP

Partner with a local school district to support student mental health and success. Good fit if you have a Master’s in School Psychology and a Maryland license, and want strong benefits plus CEU support.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Listed as internship , school-based assignment

Listed as , school-based assignment Pay: $38 – $45 per hour

Work in-person with a student, going to and from class to provide classroom communication, voicing, and mentorship in sign language. Great for a Registered Maryland Interpreter with 2+ years of recent experience who wants steady school hours and access to health benefits and a 401(k).

Employer: Frederick Community College

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Adjunct / part-time faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting active through: 05/31/2027

Teach Human Anatomy and Physiology and help students build strong science foundations. You’ll need a Master’s in anatomy, physiology, biology, or related field (15 grad credits); community college teaching and a doctorate are a plus.

Employer: Hood College

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time staff

Salary: $31,500 – $35,000 (with benefits)

Help design and run simulation and experiential learning across health and behavioral health programs. Ideal if you have a Master’s in health, behavioral health, education, instructional tech, simulation, or related field and enjoy working with faculty, tech, and students to create hands-on learning.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying or reaching out—the right fit often starts with a simple conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.