Frederick’s science scene is busy right now, with new lab and research roles popping up around Fort Detrick and across town. If you’re in biotech, biomedical research, or process science, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Knowesis Inc.

Knowesis Inc. Location: Fort Detrick, MD (remote, occasional travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000 – $150,000

Clearance: Public Trust (role is contingent on contract award)

You’ll run peer review for biomedical and health research grants, from picking expert reviewers to leading review meetings and making sure scores and comments are rock solid. Great fit if you have a PhD/MD/DVM, 5+ years’ experience, and enjoy scientific writing, policy, and high-level research evaluation.

Employer: Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research

Location: Frederick, MD (Ft Detrick)

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Full-time (exempt) Salary: $59,600 – $85,400

Join a cutting-edge cardiac organoid lab working with human iPSC-derived heart tissue models. You’ll culture cells, run molecular and imaging assays, and help standardize organoid workflows—ideal if you have a biology/biotech background and 2+ years’ lab experience, especially with mammalian cell culture.

Employer: AstraZeneca – Frederick Manufacturing Center

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,960 – $136,441

Application window: Posted Nov 11, 2026; closes Nov 29, 2026

This role supports tech transfer and troubleshooting for biologics manufacturing, working on clinical and commercial products on the FMC site. Best for someone with BS (4–7 yrs) or MS (2–5 yrs) in a cGMP biologics setting, with upstream/downstream experience and a solid grasp of CMC and process scale-up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local teams are open to strong learners who are ready to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.