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📅 Beginner class: Learn lower body gym machines Nov. 14
2 days ago
📅 Learn Lower Body Gym Machines in One Easy Class
Want to feel more confident using the gym? Join Fitness Center 101: Lower Body Machines on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 121 N Bentz St, Frederick, MD 21701.
This beginner-friendly class walks you through the lower body machines in the fitness center so you know what they are, how they work, and where to find them.
You can:
- Sign up just for this lower body session, or
- Join all three Fitness Center 101 days for a full tour of the facility.
This intro course is for beginners or anyone who wants a simple, stress-free overview of the layout and equipment.
Note: This class does not include the weight room.
More Info: Calendar • Fitness Center 101: Lower Body Machines
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