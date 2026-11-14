📅 Learn Lower Body Gym Machines in One Easy Class

Want to feel more confident using the gym? Join Fitness Center 101: Lower Body Machines on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 121 N Bentz St, Frederick, MD 21701.

This beginner-friendly class walks you through the lower body machines in the fitness center so you know what they are, how they work, and where to find them.

You can:

Sign up just for this lower body session, or

Join all three Fitness Center 101 days for a full tour of the facility.

This intro course is for beginners or anyone who wants a simple, stress-free overview of the layout and equipment.

Note: This class does not include the weight room.