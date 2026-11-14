📅 Free Pop-Up Zumba Class in Frederick

Shake up your Saturday with a free community Zumba class!

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM

Where: Butterfly Ridge Elementary Rec Room

Cost: 100% free

This is a one-time pop-up event, open to absolute beginners and pros. No rhythm needed—just come ready to move and have fun.

Bring:

Sneakers

Water

Your friends

It’s a simple way to get some exercise, meet neighbors, and start your weekend with good energy.