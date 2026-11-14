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Fitness
📅 Free pop-up Zumba class at Butterfly Ridge, Nov 14
13 days ago
📅 Free Pop-Up Zumba Class in Frederick
Shake up your Saturday with a free community Zumba class!
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM
Where: Butterfly Ridge Elementary Rec Room
Cost: 100% free
This is a one-time pop-up event, open to absolute beginners and pros. No rhythm needed—just come ready to move and have fun.
Bring:
- Sneakers
- Water
- Your friends
It’s a simple way to get some exercise, meet neighbors, and start your weekend with good energy.
More Info: Calendar • POP UP Zumba: Free Community Class
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