Frederick has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each one has a different story, but all are looking for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Goldendoodle mix

Goldendoodle mix Age: 5 years (young adult)

5 years (young adult) Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Weight: ~60 lbs

~60 lbs Adoption fee: $250

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Frederick, MD)

About Teddy:

Teddy is a playful, loving Goldendoodle who needs a new home due to his owner’s upcoming relocation. He does well with children and other dogs, and he’s described as naturally protective of his people. He can be a bit standoffish at first with new folks, but once he feels safe, he warms up and shows his sweet side.

He’s looking for a responsible, stable home that can give him time, attention, and a secure place to settle in.

👉 Meet Teddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Treeing Walker Coonhound mix

Treeing Walker Coonhound mix Age: About 1 year (adult)

About 1 year (adult) Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (listed as white)

Tricolor (listed as white) Size: Medium, ~30 lbs

Medium, ~30 lbs Adoption fee: $150

Shelter/Rescue: Uniting to Save Animals (U2SA)

About Nala:

Nala is a gentle, striking young hound who’s almost ready to find her forever home. She’s doing great on leash and enjoys walks. Nala is affectionate and loyal with her people, but can be a bit shy at first. With patience and kindness, her friendly side comes out.

She’s hoping for a calm home where she can be a devoted companion and continue to build her confidence.

Contact U2SA for more information and to confirm her availability.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mountain Cur / Hound mix

Mountain Cur / Hound mix Age: ~1 year (young)

~1 year (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Brindle Weight: ~45 lbs (medium)

~45 lbs (medium) Energy level: Medium–high

Medium–high Adoption fee: $350

Shelter/Rescue: Bourbon County Rescue

Rescue contact email: rescuebc@hotmail.com

About Stella:

Stella is a young, energetic hound mix who was saved from a high-kill rural shelter. She’s currently in a Prison Program where she’s learning basic obedience, housetraining, crate training, and grooming manners.

Stella is good with other dogs and walks well on leash. With her medium-high energy, she’ll do best with an active person or family who can give her regular exercise and continued training.

For more details about Stella and Mountain Cur traits, you can email the rescue directly.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Frederick, MD and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these wonderful pups. Share this with friends and neighbors so Teddy, Nala, and Stella can find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.