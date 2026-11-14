Frederick neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need a small appliance, a comfy chair, or kids’ books, take a look below.

Item: Microwave

Condition: Works fine; toggle is loose but still usable

Location: Downtown Frederick, Frederick, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

A basic microwave that still works well. The owner notes the toggle is loose, but says it does not affect use. Good option if you need a backup microwave or are setting up a new place and want to save money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sandra Boynton children’s books

Condition: Brand new; duplicates from the family’s collection

Location: Frederick, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

A neighbor is giving away brand new Sandra Boynton books. They already own these titles, so these are extra copies. Great for toddlers and young kids, or to stock a classroom or little free library.

Check out the pictures here:

https://trashnothing.com/pics/5Pe3hbD

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Black office chair

Condition: Visible wear, but still functional and very comfortable

Location: Spring Ridge NW, Frederick, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

This office chair has some noticeable wear, but the owner says it’s still very comfortable and works fine. Perfect if you need a desk chair and don’t mind some cosmetic issues. The poster asks that only serious takers reach out and actually show up for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Frederick tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.