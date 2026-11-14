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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Frederick Right Now
Frederick neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need a small appliance, a comfy chair, or kids’ books, take a look below.
Microwave – Working, Minor Toggle Issue
Item: Microwave
Condition: Works fine; toggle is loose but still usable
Location: Downtown Frederick, Frederick, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
A basic microwave that still works well. The owner notes the toggle is loose, but says it does not affect use. Good option if you need a backup microwave or are setting up a new place and want to save money.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Sandra Boynton Books – Brand New (Frederick)
Item: Sandra Boynton children’s books
Condition: Brand new; duplicates from the family’s collection
Location: Frederick, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
A neighbor is giving away brand new Sandra Boynton books. They already own these titles, so these are extra copies. Great for toddlers and young kids, or to stock a classroom or little free library.
Check out the pictures here:
https://trashnothing.com/pics/5Pe3hbD
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Black Office Chair with Wear – Still Comfortable
Item: Black office chair
Condition: Visible wear, but still functional and very comfortable
Location: Spring Ridge NW, Frederick, MD
Source: nextdoor.com
This office chair has some noticeable wear, but the owner says it’s still very comfortable and works fine. Perfect if you need a desk chair and don’t mind some cosmetic issues. The poster asks that only serious takers reach out and actually show up for pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Frederick tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.