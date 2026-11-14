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🚌 Frederick, MD Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Frederick’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.
Driver CDL-A
- Employer: Inotiv (listed via Xtalks)
- Location: Frederick, MD (home base, routes across East Coast)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 40 hours guaranteed, 2–3 overnights
- Pay: $33.51/hour + meal & sleeper per diem
Class A CDL role hauling research products and live animals for a mission-driven research company. Good fit if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)), and don’t mind team driving and overnight trips.
Store Driver (Part Time)
- Employer: NAPA Auto Parts
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour starting
Local delivery job bringing auto parts to shops and customers around town. Great if you want flexible hours, light customer service, and benefits eligibility with a big, stable company (health plans, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help).
Tow Truck Driver
- Employer: Innovative Management Solutions
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (plus signing bonus and performance bonus)
Roadside assistance and accident recovery around the Frederick area. Good for someone with tow or roadside experience who wants a flexible schedule, bonus potential, and room to grow.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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