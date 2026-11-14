Frederick’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: Inotiv (listed via Xtalks )

Inotiv (listed via ) Location: Frederick, MD (home base, routes across East Coast)

(home base, routes across East Coast) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 40 hours guaranteed , 2–3 overnights

, Monday–Friday, , 2–3 overnights Pay: $33.51/hour + meal & sleeper per diem

Class A CDL role hauling research products and live animals for a mission-driven research company. Good fit if you want steady weekday hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)), and don’t mind team driving and overnight trips.

Employer: NAPA Auto Parts

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour starting

Local delivery job bringing auto parts to shops and customers around town. Great if you want flexible hours, light customer service, and benefits eligibility with a big, stable company (health plans, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Innovative Management Solutions

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (plus signing bonus and performance bonus)

Roadside assistance and accident recovery around the Frederick area. Good for someone with tow or roadside experience who wants a flexible schedule, bonus potential, and room to grow.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.