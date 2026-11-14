Frederick’s sales scene is busy right now—great time to move into a role with growth, commission, and local territory work.

Here are several solid Sales & Marketing openings in Frederick, MD worth a look:

Employer: Farmers Insurance – The Atlantic District

Farmers Insurance – Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Run and grow your own Farmers Insurance retail agency while leading a sales team and building a local book of business. This is a good fit if you’re entrepreneurial, love sales and marketing, and want to build long-term residual commission income instead of just earning a paycheck.

Employer: Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$55,000 base + uncapped commission, plus bonuses and benefits (range depends on experience)

Sell home medical and respiratory equipment while building referral relationships with hospitals and clinics. This role offers uncapped commission, quarterly bonuses, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits, and is open to both entry-level and experienced sales pros.

Employer: New Carbon Company LLC (Golden Waffles)

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Be the face of Golden Waffles, managing a sales route, delivering product, and growing accounts in your territory. Ideal if you like being on the road, enjoy relationship-based selling, and don’t mind a physical job that mixes sales with hands-on route work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Frederick’s sales market is moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.