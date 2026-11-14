Frederick’s tech scene is heating up, with new data centers and remote roles bringing in solid IT opportunities. Here are a few strong picks if you’re into cloud, infrastructure, or full‑stack engineering.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S.-based, tied to Frederick/VA project)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975/year

Clearance: Public Trust, U.S. Citizenship required

Work on a cloud-based healthcare dashboard for the VA, building RESTful APIs in Java/NodeJS and supporting an Angular front end on AWS. Ideal if you have 8+ years of backend/API experience, healthcare/EDI data exposure, and want a fully remote role with modern tooling (GitHub, Agile, AWS).

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site, 24/7 environment

Pay: $27.98 – $48.99/hour (USA, MD, Frederick)

Join the launch team for a new AWS data center site, working hands-on with servers, networking, and hardware repair. Good fit if you have 1+ year of computer hardware and networking experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like shift work in a high-growth cloud environment.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD (regional travel required)

Type: Full-time, on-site, 24/7 environment

Pay: $27.98 – $48.99/hour (USA, MD, Frederick)

Hands-on role installing and moving enterprise hardware, fiber and copper cabling, and supporting new and existing AWS data centers. Great if you have 1+ year in hardware repair, cabling, or data center ops, can travel between sites, and want to grow your skills in large-scale cloud infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible if you bring the right attitude and core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.