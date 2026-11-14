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💻 Frederick, MD IT Jobs With Multiple Cloud & Engineering Roles
Frederick’s tech scene is heating up, with new data centers and remote roles bringing in solid IT opportunities. Here are a few strong picks if you’re into cloud, infrastructure, or full‑stack engineering.
Senior Systems Engineer (Angular)
- Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)
- Location: Remote (U.S.-based, tied to Frederick/VA project)
- Type: Full-time, W-2
- Salary: $85,389 – $116,975/year
- Clearance: Public Trust, U.S. Citizenship required
Work on a cloud-based healthcare dashboard for the VA, building RESTful APIs in Java/NodeJS and supporting an Angular front end on AWS. Ideal if you have 8+ years of backend/API experience, healthcare/EDI data exposure, and want a fully remote role with modern tooling (GitHub, Agile, AWS).
DCO-Adamstown In-Person Hiring Event, DCC Communities (Data Center Technician)
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 24/7 environment
- Pay: $27.98 – $48.99/hour (USA, MD, Frederick)
Join the launch team for a new AWS data center site, working hands-on with servers, networking, and hardware repair. Good fit if you have 1+ year of computer hardware and networking experience, can lift up to 40 lbs, and like shift work in a high-growth cloud environment.
Infra Delivery Install Technician, Infrastructure Delivery
- Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS) / Amazon Data Services, Inc.
- Location: Frederick, MD (regional travel required)
- Type: Full-time, on-site, 24/7 environment
- Pay: $27.98 – $48.99/hour (USA, MD, Frederick)
Hands-on role installing and moving enterprise hardware, fiber and copper cabling, and supporting new and existing AWS data centers. Great if you have 1+ year in hardware repair, cabling, or data center ops, can travel between sites, and want to grow your skills in large-scale cloud infrastructure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible if you bring the right attitude and core skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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