Frederick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to in‑home care and even pet health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Hello ABA

Hello ABA Location: Frederick, MD (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive pay with performance incentives (exact rate not listed)

Part‑time BCBA role with flexible schedule, hybrid work, and manageable caseloads so you can do quality work without burnout. Includes 401(k) with match, PTO (including mental health days), CEU support, licensure reimbursement, and ongoing mentorship.

Employer: Shiloh Healthcare LLC

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Provide personal home health care and daily living support for clients in their homes. Must be 18+, have great communication skills, and hold (or be willing to get) a CPR license; own transportation is strongly preferred.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, nights

Pay: $20.55–$27.91 per hour (based on experience)

Work in a busy 60‑bed Emergency Department at a Magnet-recognized hospital and Maryland Stars for Life award winner. Under RN supervision you’ll take vitals, do EKGs, IVs, blood draws, splinting, and more. Requires CNA (Maryland) and current BLS; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, and education assistance.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time / Locum

Pay: $120–$170 per hour

Provide preventive care, diagnosis, treatment, and surgery for pets as a locum DVM. Requires DVM/VMD, state vet license in good standing, and DEA license. Offers a big benefits package including medical/dental/vision (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, CE resources, wellness plans for pets, student debt support (FT), PTO, mental health resources, and more.

Employer: Home Instead

Location: Frederick & Carroll Counties, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour

Support seniors at home with companionship, personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. You get paid training, PTO, tuition help (up to $5,250/year), mileage reimbursement, and flexible schedules (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Requires MD driver’s license, reliable insured car, ability to lift 25 lbs, and background/drug screening.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Hours: 7:30am–4:00pm or 8:30am–5:00pm

Pay: $18.09–$24.24 per hour

Front‑office role in a pulmonary medicine practice doing clerical and operational support, medical records, filing, and front desk backup. Requires a high school diploma, strong communication and computer skills. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, and education assistance.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.