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🏥 Frederick, MD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $15–$170/hr
Frederick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital roles to in‑home care and even pet health. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
PT BCBA (Part-Time, Hybrid)
- Employer: Hello ABA
- Location: Frederick, MD (Hybrid)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Competitive pay with performance incentives (exact rate not listed)
Part‑time BCBA role with flexible schedule, hybrid work, and manageable caseloads so you can do quality work without burnout. Includes 401(k) with match, PTO (including mental health days), CEU support, licensure reimbursement, and ongoing mentorship.
Caregiver – Frederick, MD
- Employer: Shiloh Healthcare LLC
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour
Provide personal home health care and daily living support for clients in their homes. Must be 18+, have great communication skills, and hold (or be willing to get) a CPR license; own transportation is strongly preferred.
Emergency Department Tech – Full Time, 7p–7:30a
- Employer: Frederick Health
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, nights
- Pay: $20.55–$27.91 per hour (based on experience)
Work in a busy 60‑bed Emergency Department at a Magnet-recognized hospital and Maryland Stars for Life award winner. Under RN supervision you’ll take vitals, do EKGs, IVs, blood draws, splinting, and more. Requires CNA (Maryland) and current BLS; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, and education assistance.
Locum Veterinarian
- Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Part-time / Locum
- Pay: $120–$170 per hour
Provide preventive care, diagnosis, treatment, and surgery for pets as a locum DVM. Requires DVM/VMD, state vet license in good standing, and DEA license. Offers a big benefits package including medical/dental/vision (for eligible roles), 401(k) with match, CE resources, wellness plans for pets, student debt support (FT), PTO, mental health resources, and more.
Caregiver – Frederick & Carroll Counties
- Employer: Home Instead
- Location: Frederick & Carroll Counties, MD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.00–$19.00 per hour
Support seniors at home with companionship, personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. You get paid training, PTO, tuition help (up to $5,250/year), mileage reimbursement, and flexible schedules (days, evenings, overnights, weekends). Requires MD driver’s license, reliable insured car, ability to lift 25 lbs, and background/drug screening.
Medical Office Assistant – Pulmonary Medicine
- Employer: Frederick Health
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Hours: 7:30am–4:00pm or 8:30am–5:00pm
- Pay: $18.09–$24.24 per hour
Front‑office role in a pulmonary medicine practice doing clerical and operational support, medical records, filing, and front desk backup. Requires a high school diploma, strong communication and computer skills. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with match, and education assistance.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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