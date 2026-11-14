Frederick’s food scene is busy right now, from hotels to sandwich shops to healthcare kitchens. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works

Potbelly Sandwich Works Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach team members, and keep things running smoothly in a busy sandwich shop. You’ll handle opening/closing, cash, food safety, and customer issues, so this is a good step up if you have 1+ year of restaurant or retail supervisor experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: Visitation Hotel Frederick, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel (HHM)

(HHM) Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hotel kitchen role cooking to set recipes and standards, with a clear growth path: Line Cook → Lead Cook → Sous Chef → Assistant to the Head Chef. Comes with a solid benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, travel discounts, and more.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $19.00/hour

Prepare and cook meals for residents in a long-term care facility, following menus and dietary needs. This role offers hands-on training, telemedicine access, prescription discounts, and career development support, plus steady, meaningful work serving the same community every day.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting from $16.00/hour

Entry-friendly role helping prep food, serve meals, and keep the kitchen and dining areas clean in a long-term care setting. Good fit if you like working with seniors, can be on your feet, and want benefits plus training and growth opportunities without needing a lot of prior experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Frederick tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.