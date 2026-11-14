Frederick’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in banking, auto, and tech/contracting. Here are a few solid management roles if you’re ready to step up or switch lanes.

Employer: PNC

PNC Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: $90,750 – $151,250 base, incentive eligible

Run a full retail branch, lead a high-performing team, and drive both revenue and customer loyalty. This role owns sales goals, customer experience, and risk/compliance, and comes with strong benefits and generous PTO for experienced banking leaders (5+ years, 2+ years supervising).

Employer: CarMax

Location: Frederick, MD (Progress Drive)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $105,100, bonus and equity eligible

Six-week management development program that leads into roles like Service Manager or Inventory Manager at the nation’s largest used-car retailer. Good fit if you like fast-paced operations, leading teams, and hands-on work indoors and outdoors, with paid time off and benefits.

Employer: MASAI Technologies Corporation (MTC)

Location: Frederick, MD (flexible work-from-home options)

(flexible work-from-home options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role reporting to the CEO, overseeing IT services and office lease management across commercial, federal, and public sector projects. You’ll handle strategy, budgets, federal contracts (FAR), CMMC/compliance, and cross-functional teams, ideal for someone with 7+ years in IT consulting operations and federal contracting experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.