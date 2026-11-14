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Frederick
🛒 Several Frederick, MD customer-facing jobs hiring now
12 days ago
Frederick’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on retail to office-based client support. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Customer Service Specialist – Retail Consumer Products
- Employer: Career Group
- Location: Frederick, MD (onsite, some remote Saturdays)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17/hour
If you like helping people and staying busy, this role has you handling product questions, orders, returns, and account updates. Bilingual Spanish/English is strongly preferred, and you’ll be the friendly face of a leading retail/consumer products brand.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, flexible schedule (days/nights/weekends)
- Pay: Not listed
Lead sales and a small team while keeping the store running smoothly and customers happy. Good fit if you have leadership skills, like metrics and processes, and want to grow in automotive retail (Spanish a plus).
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate (Day)
- Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, weekday day shift
- Pay: $16.00 – $16.65/hour
Daytime role setting up displays, fixing signage and pricing, and keeping products easy to find. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount for eligible associates.
Team Captain – Apparel
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Target Pay Range: $49,500 – $63,500/year (38-hour work week)
Lead the apparel department, coach teammates, and keep the floor looking sharp while serving athletes and shoppers. Great for someone with 1–3 years of retail and some leadership experience who wants a higher-responsibility store role.
Client Service Specialist, Employee Health & Benefits
- Employer: Marsh McLennan Agency (Marsh Agency)
- Location: Frederick, MD (hybrid – at least 3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Base Salary Range: $49,000 – $91,300/year
Office-based client support role helping employers with health and benefits plans, claims, billing, and renewals. Strong fit if you have a Life & Health license and some benefits/insurance experience and want solid time off, tuition help, and stock purchase options.
Inside Property Adjuster – Trainee (In Office / Hybrid)
- Employer: Allstate (via VetJobs)
- Location: Frederick, MD – Glass Factory, 241 E 4th St (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri with some Saturdays
- Salary Range: $45,000 – $60,000/year
Handle property insurance claims (especially water damage) by virtually inspecting damage, reviewing coverage, and negotiating settlements. Designed for those with 1+ year of customer service, strong communication, and interest in claims; includes Day 1 benefits and paid training.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed; includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus
Hands-on role helping customers with rentals, returns, and equipment on the lot, plus learning to install hitches, fill propane, and use a forklift (training provided). Comes with same-day pay for working interviews, advancement paths, and a wide range of benefits for eligible staff.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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