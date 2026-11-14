Frederick has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being part of your community. Here are a few roles where you can make a real impact and still stay local.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt Location: Frederick, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (20 hours/week, evenings & weekends)

Pay: $19.89/hour

Work directly with adults in a Residential Rehabilitation Program who are working on independent living skills. You’ll support mental health treatment, help with daily living skills, medication compliance, and rides to appointments, all with strong training and mentorship plus benefits for eligible positions.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time (specific 2-day booking)

Pay: Not listed

Care for a 7-month-old in a home with two cats, no driving or bedtime routines required. This is a focused, short-term job covering daytime care (feeding, play, naps) from Nov 20–21, 2026, ideal if you love infants and want a concentrated block of hours.

Employer: Maryland Support Services

Location: Frederick, MD (in person)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Support people with differing abilities in community and residential settings, helping with life skills, fun activities, and daily plans. Flexible shifts (days, evenings, weekends) with an urgent need for weekend staff (Sat & Sun, 9a–9p), plus a flexible schedule and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can often be adjusted once you talk with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.