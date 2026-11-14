Frederick’s got a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from lab support to HVAC and housecleaning. Good options here if you like staying active and seeing the results of your work.

Employer: Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.)

Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.) Location: Frederick, MD (Ft. Detrick)

Type: Full-time, nonexempt

Salary: $34,400 – $50,400/year

This role keeps critical lab glassware clean, sterilized, and stocked for cancer and infectious disease research teams. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, can lift 50 lbs, have a valid driver’s license, and want stable work with full benefits and room to learn.

Employer: Herc Rentals

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

You’ll help load/unload equipment, keep the yard organized, and do basic checks on rental gear. Good for someone who likes working outdoors and indoors, can lift 50 lbs, has a valid driver’s license, and wants a path into roles like driver, mechanic, or sales.

Employer: Planet Pharma (staffing for a cell therapy company)

(staffing for a cell therapy company) Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Contract

Salary: $23 – $28/hour

Work 3rd shift cleaning and stocking ISO clean rooms in a brand-new cell therapy facility. Ideal if you have an AA degree or HS + 1 year in operations/pharma/biotech/manufacturing, can work on your feet most of the shift, and are comfortable in full PPE in a regulated environment.

Employer: TCS Cleaning Service

Location: Frederick, MD (travel to Gettysburg, Northern VA, DC)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Residential cleaning—kitchens, baths, dusting, floors, beds—Monday to Friday, 8 am–5 pm. You’ll need proven housecleaning experience, your own car, a valid driver’s license, and the ability to travel between client homes.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Frederick, MD (mobile to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ locations—interior vacuuming, cleaning, exterior wash, wax, and polish. Best for someone with detailing or auto cleaning experience, their own equipment and reliable transportation, and who likes working independently and directly with customers.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Service and install residential and light commercial HVAC systems, handle repairs, tune-ups, and some emergency calls. Good match if you already have hands-on HVAC experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and like customer-facing field work.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Focus on diagnosing, repairing, and maintaining heating and cooling systems, plus doing equipment change-outs and documenting all work. A fit for experienced techs who know codes and safety standards and can clearly explain options to homeowners and small businesses.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and apply while it’s fresh—Frederick’s hands-on roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.