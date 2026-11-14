Frederick’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around life sciences and building design. Here are several solid roles for both experienced engineers and new grads.

Employer: Goldbelt Frontier LLC

Goldbelt Frontier LLC Location: Fort Detrick, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Hands-on role keeping medical and lab equipment running at USAMRIID facilities. You’ll do testing, maintenance, repairs, and documentation in DMLSS, and may use forklifts/pallet jacks. Requires 5+ years’ experience, specific biomedical training, U.S. citizenship, Secret clearance (T3), and BPRP enrollment.

Employer: E Tech Group

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead and support control system projects from design through startup for life sciences, data centers, and more. You’ll work with PLC/HMI/SCADA, commission systems (often in live environments), and travel 30–50% (mostly local). Best for engineers with 7+ years in controls who like client-facing, project-based work.

Employer: BeLit, Inc. (Apex Technology | Engineering)

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Great fit for recent engineering grads (0–2 years) who want a clear growth path. Work under licensed PEs on residential projects, do design and calculations, learn codes, and build toward EIT and PE licensure with structured mentorship and career progression.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on projects and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.