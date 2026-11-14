Frederick’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks with tax and construction cost skills. If you’ve got public accounting or estimating experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead tax compliance and planning for partnerships, S corps, LLCs, and high‑net‑worth individuals. You’ll manage client relationships, review complex multi‑state returns, guide a team, and work closely with audit and advisory groups. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and potential manager bonus. CPA and 5–7 years of public tax experience are required or strongly preferred.

Employer: CBX Solutions

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Estimate doors, frames, hardware, and related materials for commercial construction projects. You’ll read blueprints, work directly with contractors on bids, and handle full takeoffs and costing. Role comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, and career growth through CBX University. Needs 3–5 years related experience plus strong math and plan‑reading skills.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—save the link, polish your resume, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.