undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Friendly Frederick Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Frederick has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Frederick County Animal Control and are looking for someone to love.
Tater
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Personality: Very friendly and social — a people-loving boy who enjoys company
- Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control
- Phone: (301) 600-1546
Tater sounds like a great match for someone wanting an outgoing, social cat.
👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Clove
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Very friendly and social — a people-focused little kitten
- Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control
- Phone: (301) 600-1546
Clove is a young, social kitten who will likely enjoy lots of playtime and gentle handling.
👉 Meet Clove and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bramble
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Personality: Very friendly and social — enjoys attention and interaction
- Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control
- Phone: (301) 600-1546
Bramble is a friendly young cat who should fit in well with a home that has time for play and affection.
👉 Meet Bramble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STRIPES
- Name: STRIPES
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Shy but friendly — may need a calm, patient home to feel safe
- Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control
- Phone: (301) 600-1546
STRIPES could be a wonderful match for someone who loves quieter, older cats and can give her time to warm up.
👉 Meet STRIPES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Frederick, MD, please consider visiting Frederick County Animal Control or calling (301) 600-1546 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.