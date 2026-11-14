Frederick has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Frederick County Animal Control and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Personality: Very friendly and social — a people-loving boy who enjoys company

— a people-loving boy who enjoys company Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control

Phone: (301) 600-1546

Tater sounds like a great match for someone wanting an outgoing, social cat.

👉 Meet Tater and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Very friendly and social — a people-focused little kitten

— a people-focused little kitten Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control

Phone: (301) 600-1546

Clove is a young, social kitten who will likely enjoy lots of playtime and gentle handling.

👉 Meet Clove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Personality: Very friendly and social — enjoys attention and interaction

— enjoys attention and interaction Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control

Phone: (301) 600-1546

Bramble is a friendly young cat who should fit in well with a home that has time for play and affection.

👉 Meet Bramble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: STRIPES

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Shy but friendly — may need a calm, patient home to feel safe

— may need a calm, patient home to feel safe Shelter: Frederick County Animal Control

Phone: (301) 600-1546

STRIPES could be a wonderful match for someone who loves quieter, older cats and can give her time to warm up.

👉 Meet STRIPES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Frederick, MD, please consider visiting Frederick County Animal Control or calling (301) 600-1546 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.