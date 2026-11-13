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📋 Frederick, MD Admin Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings
Frederick has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, from federal government to healthcare and retail operations. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.
Program Support Assistant (OA)
- Employer: US Agricultural Research Service (USDA)
- Location: Frederick, MD (telework eligible per agency policy)
- Salary: $51,957 – $75,059 per year (GS-6/7)
- Type: Full-time, permanent federal position
Serve as the key admin support for a research unit—handling scheduling, travel, timekeeping, purchasing, and correspondence so scientists can focus on their work. Good fit if you type 40+ wpm, have strong admin experience, and want federal pay, benefits, and promotion potential.
Administrative Manager (Rehab & Recovery)
- Employer: Way Station, Inc. (Sheppard Pratt)
- Location: Frederick, MD (may travel to other sites)
- Salary: $47,000 – $60,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Lead the admin side of rehab and recovery programs—overseeing medical records, EHR systems, and documentation to keep services compliant and billable. Great for someone with healthcare admin experience who likes being the go‑to expert on records, data, and regulations.
Administrative Assistant (Frederick, MD)
- Employer: Sheppard Pratt
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Salary: $19.00/hour (flat rate)
- Type: Full-time
Handle day‑to‑day office operations—data collection, reports, billing support, ordering supplies, and general admin tasks for the department. Good match if you’re comfortable with Microsoft Office, like variety in your day, and want strong benefits in a mission‑driven healthcare setting.
Business Operations Associate
- Employer: CarMax
- Location: Frederick, MD (Auction Center, Progress Drive)
- Salary: $16.00 – $25.60/hour
- Type: Full-time
Be the operations backbone for a busy auto center—processing sales and auction paperwork, handling payments, and supporting customers and internal teams. Ideal if you like a fast‑paced environment, are detail‑oriented with paperwork, and don’t mind working some nights and weekends.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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