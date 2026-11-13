Frederick has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, from federal government to healthcare and retail operations. If you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: US Agricultural Research Service (USDA)

US Agricultural Research Service (USDA) Location: Frederick, MD (telework eligible per agency policy)

(telework eligible per agency policy) Salary: $51,957 – $75,059 per year (GS-6/7)

Type: Full-time, permanent federal position

Serve as the key admin support for a research unit—handling scheduling, travel, timekeeping, purchasing, and correspondence so scientists can focus on their work. Good fit if you type 40+ wpm, have strong admin experience, and want federal pay, benefits, and promotion potential.

Employer: Way Station, Inc. (Sheppard Pratt)

Location: Frederick, MD (may travel to other sites)

(may travel to other sites) Salary: $47,000 – $60,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead the admin side of rehab and recovery programs—overseeing medical records, EHR systems, and documentation to keep services compliant and billable. Great for someone with healthcare admin experience who likes being the go‑to expert on records, data, and regulations.

Employer: Sheppard Pratt

Location: Frederick, MD

Salary: $19.00/hour (flat rate)

Type: Full-time

Handle day‑to‑day office operations—data collection, reports, billing support, ordering supplies, and general admin tasks for the department. Good match if you’re comfortable with Microsoft Office, like variety in your day, and want strong benefits in a mission‑driven healthcare setting.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Frederick, MD (Auction Center, Progress Drive)

Salary: $16.00 – $25.60/hour

Type: Full-time

Be the operations backbone for a busy auto center—processing sales and auction paperwork, handling payments, and supporting customers and internal teams. Ideal if you like a fast‑paced environment, are detail‑oriented with paperwork, and don’t mind working some nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting often sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.