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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Frederick Right Now
Frederick neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for new parents. Here’s what’s available around town.
0–3 Months Onesie – Cloud Island
Item: 0–3 months baby onesie
Brand: Cloud Island
Size: 0–3 months
Condition: Barely worn
Location: Frederick, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
Simple baby onesie in very light use, great if you’re stocking up on basics for a newborn. Photos are available in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Badger Belly Oil 🦡
Item: Badger belly oil
Amount left: More than half a bottle
Location: Frederick, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
Gently used belly oil that the poster liked during pregnancy. There’s still plenty left in the bottle. Check the photos in the listing for a closer look.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
0–3M Onesie – Cloud Island (Great Condition)
Item: 0–3 months baby onesie
Brand: Cloud Island
Size: 0–3 months
Condition: Great, only worn a couple of times
Location: Frederick, Maryland
Source: trashnothing.com
Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.
Another Cloud Island onesie in excellent shape, perfect for a growing baby. Photos are included in the listing.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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