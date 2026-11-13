Frederick neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for new parents. Here’s what’s available around town.

Item: 0–3 months baby onesie

Brand: Cloud Island

Size: 0–3 months

Condition: Barely worn

Location: Frederick, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple baby onesie in very light use, great if you’re stocking up on basics for a newborn. Photos are available in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Badger belly oil

Amount left: More than half a bottle

Location: Frederick, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Gently used belly oil that the poster liked during pregnancy. There’s still plenty left in the bottle. Check the photos in the listing for a closer look.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: 0–3 months baby onesie

Brand: Cloud Island

Size: 0–3 months

Condition: Great, only worn a couple of times

Location: Frederick, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Fair Chance Policy: The poster will wait before choosing a recipient so more people can reply.

Another Cloud Island onesie in excellent shape, perfect for a growing baby. Photos are included in the listing.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.