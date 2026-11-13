📅 Live music night at Frederick AMVETS Post No. 2

Double Barrel will be playing at Frederick AMVETS Post No. 2 in Frederick, MD on Friday, September 3, 2027.

They’ll be joined by 4 IN The Pocket Band for a show from 7–10 PM. The listing notes it’s a great venue with awesome food, so you can plan to grab dinner while you enjoy the music.

If you’re looking for a night out with live bands and a casual vibe, mark your calendar for 9/3/2027, 7–10 PM at Frederick AMVETS Post No. 2.