Frederick’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in construction and senior living. If you’re in people ops, recruiting, or L&D, there are some solid full-time roles to check out.

Employer: Asbury Communities, Inc.

Asbury Communities, Inc. Location: Frederick, MD (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $72,000/year

Support a broad range of HR work for a senior living community: employee relations, onboarding, performance, benefits, and compliance. Good fit if you have 3+ years of HR experience, enjoy being the go-to HR contact, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: R.W. Warner, Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD (local travel to schools/sites)

(local travel to schools/sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Target $65,000 – $85,000/year (negotiable)

Run full-cycle recruiting for a long-standing construction and trades company, hiring everyone from apprentices to project managers. Great if you like building pipelines with trade schools, apprenticeship programs, and community partners, and want a role that mixes office work with events and site visits. Includes health insurance, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation & sick leave.

Employer: R.W. Warner, Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD (local travel to jobsites/training)

(local travel to jobsites/training) Type: Full-time

Salary: Target $90,000 – $115,000/year (negotiable)

Lead company-wide training and career paths for field and office roles, from apprentices to leaders. You’ll design programs, set multi-year L&D strategy, manage the training budget, support apprenticeships, and partner closely with leadership and safety. Ideal if you have 5+ years in L&D and want to own the learning function end-to-end, with benefits including health, disability, life insurance, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation & sick leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and keep an eye on these employers—they’re clearly investing in HR and people development.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.