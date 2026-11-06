🚌 Frederick, MD transportation jobs with multiple CDL openings

Frederick has some solid driving gigs right now, from local routes to regional runs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to use your clean driving record), there are a few options worth a quick look.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Frederick, MD (within 75 miles)

(within 75 miles) Pay: $1,450–$1,770 per week + $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $5,000 for inexperienced)

+ for experienced drivers ( for inexperienced) Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Weekly

100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook, running MD, PA, and VA with 5–8 loads a week. Mileage + hourly pay, weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Frederick, MD (within 45 miles)

(within 45 miles) Pay: $1,300–$1,600 per week + $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $5,000 for inexperienced)

+ for experienced drivers ( for inexperienced) Type: Full-time, company driver

Home time: Daily

Daytime schedule hauling no-touch reefer and dry van freight to Costco stores in the Northeast, with 95% drop-and-hook. Includes mileage + hourly pay, weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits.

Employer: Aaron's Towing LLC

Location: Frederick, MD

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run Class B wreckers and rollbacks for light- and medium-duty towing, recovery, and transport. This is a hands-on role with winching, rigging, accident scene work, and close coordination with police/EMS—ideal if you like variety and problem-solving on the road.

Employer: Beast Mode Truckin

Location: Frederick, MD (Regional North)

Pay: $1,425–$1,600 per week (about $0.67–$0.72 per mile depending on Hazmat)

(about depending on Hazmat) Type: Full-time, regional

Home time: Every weekend

100% no-touch dry van running KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, and CT. Late-model trucks loaded with driver comforts, paid orientation, quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500), and full benefits after 60 days.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Frederick, MD

Pay: $22.14–$27.89 per hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Drive a company van or truck to set up new customer accounts, install dispensers, and deliver uniforms, mats, and supplies. Good fit if you like a mix of driving, light install work, and face-to-face customer service, with strong benefits and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.