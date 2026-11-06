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Frederick
🚌 Frederick, MD transportation jobs with multiple CDL openings
9 days ago
Frederick has some solid driving gigs right now, from local routes to regional runs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to use your clean driving record), there are a few options worth a quick look.
CDL-A Dedicated Reefer Truck Driver – Costco (Home Weekly)
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Frederick, MD (within 75 miles)
- Pay: $1,450–$1,770 per week + $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ($5,000 for inexperienced)
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Weekly
- 100% no-touch, mostly drop-and-hook, running MD, PA, and VA with 5–8 loads a week. Mileage + hourly pay, weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits including medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) with match.
CDL-A Dedicated Reefer Daytime Truck Driver – Costco (Home Daily)
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Frederick, MD (within 45 miles)
- Pay: $1,300–$1,600 per week + $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ($5,000 for inexperienced)
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Home time: Daily
- Daytime schedule hauling no-touch reefer and dry van freight to Costco stores in the Northeast, with 95% drop-and-hook. Includes mileage + hourly pay, weekly performance pay, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits.
Specialized Transport Operator (Class B Tow/Wrecker)
- Employer: Aaron's Towing LLC
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Run Class B wreckers and rollbacks for light- and medium-duty towing, recovery, and transport. This is a hands-on role with winching, rigging, accident scene work, and close coordination with police/EMS—ideal if you like variety and problem-solving on the road.
CDL A Regional Truck Driver – Home Weekends
- Employer: Beast Mode Truckin
- Location: Frederick, MD (Regional North)
- Pay: $1,425–$1,600 per week (about $0.67–$0.72 per mile depending on Hazmat)
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Home time: Every weekend
- 100% no-touch dry van running KY, OH, WV, PA, MD, MA, NJ, RI, and CT. Late-model trucks loaded with driver comforts, paid orientation, quarterly safety bonus (~$1,500), and full benefits after 60 days.
New Account Installer / Route Driver
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Pay: $22.14–$27.89 per hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Drive a company van or truck to set up new customer accounts, install dispensers, and deliver uniforms, mats, and supplies. Good fit if you like a mix of driving, light install work, and face-to-face customer service, with strong benefits and 401(k) with company match.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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