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🏥 Frederick, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Frederick’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, homes, and specialty practices. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level caregiving to six-figure clinical careers.
Veterinary Assistant – Surgery
Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital (Skylos Sports Medicine)
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $20–$30/hour
Daytime role with 4×10-hour shifts, no weekends or holidays. Support orthopedic surgery cases for dogs, from x-rays and lab work to post-op care, in a specialty sports medicine setting.
Dental Assistant – Bright Now! Dental
Employer: Smile Brands Inc.
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $25–$28/hour
Work Monday–Friday 8–5, one Saturday a month in a modern, busy practice. Assist with procedures, X-rays, and patient education while building skills in a large, well-supported dental network.
BCBA – Board Certified Behavior Analyst (Hybrid)
Employer: Verbal Beginnings
Location: Field-based in Frederick, MD area
Type: Full-time
Pay: $90–$95/hour (up to ~$116,000+/year)
Flexible schedule seeing kids with autism in homes, schools, and the community. You focus on clinical work while support teams handle scheduling and billing, with strong CEU and growth support.
BCBA With a Strong RBT Team in Frederick
Employer: Ahead ABA
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time or part-time (you set hours)
Pay: $100–$110/hour
Smaller caseloads by design so you can do deeper clinical work. Scheduler and billing support, trained RBTs on your cases, and flexible hours around your life.
Hybrid BCBA in Frederick With Plan Writing From Home
Employer: Ahead ABA
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time or part-time
Pay: $100–$110/hour
Blend remote plan writing and data review with in-home supervision and parent coaching. You control your schedule while the office handles paperwork and logistics.
Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) – Outpatient GI
Employer: Gastro Health
Location: Frederick, MD (plus other MD sites)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $280,000–$320,000 base + bonus
CRNA-only model in GI endoscopy centers with Monday–Friday, ~7am–3pm, no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Strong benefits, CME support, and malpractice with tail.
General Dentist – Part-Time
Employer: Not listed
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Part-time
Pay: $200,000–$400,000 annual potential (production-based)
Work Mon & Fri 8–5 plus two Saturdays/month in a modern multi-GP practice with strong patient flow and full clinical autonomy.
Physical Therapist – Village Crossing at Worman's Mill
Employer: Move for Life Physical Therapy
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary not listed. Provide PT services to residents in an assisted/independent living community, with a focus on mobility, balance, and wellness. Includes 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.
Biomedical Equipment Technician
Employer: Bering-Alaka`ina Holdings, LLC
Location: Ft. Detrick, Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time
Pay: $76,000–$86,000/year
Support and repair a wide range of medical devices for a government customer. Requires Secret clearance, AAS or AAMI certification, and 4–8 years BMET experience, plus some CONUS/OCONUS travel.
Medical Assistant – Surgery Frederick
Employer: Meritus Health
Location: Frederick, MD
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00a–4:30p
Salary not listed. Mix of clinical and front-desk work in a surgical practice, open to both certified and experienced non-certified MAs. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition support.
Caregiver in Frederick County
Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare
Location: Frederick County, MD
Type: Full-time (non-medical home care)
Pay: $19/hour
Provide companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and reminders so clients can stay safely at home. Offers paid training, overtime/holiday time-and-a-half, and flexible schedules.
Caregiver in South Frederick
Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of South Frederick
Location: South Frederick, MD
Type: Flexible (non-medical home care)
Pay: $19/hour
Similar caregiver role focused on the South Frederick area, with flexible shifts, paid orientation, and recognition programs for reliable, compassionate care.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Frederick healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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