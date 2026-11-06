🏥 Frederick, MD Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings

Frederick’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, homes, and specialty practices. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level caregiving to six-figure clinical careers.

Employer: BluePearl Pet Hospital (Skylos Sports Medicine)

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$30/hour

Daytime role with 4×10-hour shifts, no weekends or holidays. Support orthopedic surgery cases for dogs, from x-rays and lab work to post-op care, in a specialty sports medicine setting.

Employer: Smile Brands Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Work Monday–Friday 8–5, one Saturday a month in a modern, busy practice. Assist with procedures, X-rays, and patient education while building skills in a large, well-supported dental network.

Employer: Verbal Beginnings

Location: Field-based in Frederick, MD area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $90–$95/hour (up to ~$116,000+/year)

Flexible schedule seeing kids with autism in homes, schools, and the community. You focus on clinical work while support teams handle scheduling and billing, with strong CEU and growth support.

Employer: Ahead ABA

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time or part-time (you set hours)

Pay: $100–$110/hour

Smaller caseloads by design so you can do deeper clinical work. Scheduler and billing support, trained RBTs on your cases, and flexible hours around your life.

Employer: Ahead ABA

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time or part-time

Pay: $100–$110/hour

Blend remote plan writing and data review with in-home supervision and parent coaching. You control your schedule while the office handles paperwork and logistics.

Employer: Gastro Health

Location: Frederick, MD (plus other MD sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $280,000–$320,000 base + bonus

CRNA-only model in GI endoscopy centers with Monday–Friday, ~7am–3pm, no nights, weekends, holidays, or call. Strong benefits, CME support, and malpractice with tail.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $200,000–$400,000 annual potential (production-based)

Work Mon & Fri 8–5 plus two Saturdays/month in a modern multi-GP practice with strong patient flow and full clinical autonomy.

Employer: Move for Life Physical Therapy

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary not listed. Provide PT services to residents in an assisted/independent living community, with a focus on mobility, balance, and wellness. Includes 401(k), health insurance, and PTO.

Employer: Bering-Alaka`ina Holdings, LLC

Location: Ft. Detrick, Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $76,000–$86,000/year

Support and repair a wide range of medical devices for a government customer. Requires Secret clearance, AAS or AAMI certification, and 4–8 years BMET experience, plus some CONUS/OCONUS travel.

Employer: Meritus Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00a–4:30p

Salary not listed. Mix of clinical and front-desk work in a surgical practice, open to both certified and experienced non-certified MAs. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition support.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Frederick County, MD

Type: Full-time (non-medical home care)

Pay: $19/hour

Provide companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and reminders so clients can stay safely at home. Offers paid training, overtime/holiday time-and-a-half, and flexible schedules.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of South Frederick

Location: South Frederick, MD

Type: Flexible (non-medical home care)

Pay: $19/hour

Similar caregiver role focused on the South Frederick area, with flexible shifts, paid orientation, and recognition programs for reliable, compassionate care.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Frederick healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.