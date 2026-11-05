📋 Frederick, MD Admin Jobs with Multiple Front Desk Openings

Frederick has a steady flow of office and front desk roles right now, from healthcare to engineering and trades. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Burgess & Niple

Burgess & Niple Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an engineering firm that works on community infrastructure projects. You’ll handle travel, events, documents, mail, supplies, and help with new hire onboarding—great if you’re detail‑oriented and like being the go‑to person in the office.

Employer: O’Connor Plumbing

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Be the first face people see at a local plumbing company. You’ll answer phones, greet visitors, keep the reception area tidy, help with mail, supplies, and some basic payroll and admin tasks, with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.50–$18/hour, plus overtime opportunities

Fast‑paced front desk role in urgent care. You’ll greet and register patients, verify insurance, take payments, manage calls, and keep the waiting room welcoming, with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Frederick Health

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time / As-needed

Schedule: Weekdays, between 7:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Weekdays, between Salary: $18.09–$24.24/hour, based on experience

Help schedule visits for oncology patients by phone, using electronic medical records and handling pre‑visit paperwork. Good fit if you have healthcare office experience and want flexible, as‑needed hours with access to strong hospital benefits (for eligible hours).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.