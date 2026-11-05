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Frederick
📣 Frederick, MD Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $80K+ Paths
3 days ago
Frederick’s sales scene is busy right now—great if you like meeting people and closing deals. Here are several solid roles, from local relationship building to big-name corporate sales.
Media Sales Representative (Associate Publisher)
- Employer: Best Version Media
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, 100% commission (independent contractor)
- Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+; uncapped commission
If you love local small businesses and face-to-face selling, this role lets you build and run a community magazine plus digital ads. You set your schedule, get structured training and coaching, and earn more as your book of business grows.
Account Manager – Personal Lines (Small Business Unit)
- Employer: Relation Insurance Services
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $47,000 – $88,000 (plus potential incentive program)
Manage a book of personal-lines insurance clients, advise on coverage and risk, and handle renewals and claims support. Good fit if you have 5+ years insurance account management, a P&C license, and want stable pay, benefits, and room to grow.
Sales Executive – HR Solutions
- Employer: Paychex
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation range (base + commission): $55,000 – $140,000 (total comp; actual varies by experience/location)
Work with existing business clients to expand their use of HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance services. This is a consultative B2B role with uncapped earning potential, strong benefits, and a clear path into higher-level sales or leadership.
Xfinity Outside Sales Representative
- Employer: Comcast
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time, field/door-to-door
- Base pay: $47,933
- Total target compensation: $81,933 (base + target commission; upside for overachievement)
Door-to-door sales of Xfinity residential services in a set territory. You’ll be walking neighborhoods, talking with homeowners, and using your product knowledge to hit sales targets, with benefits and extra commission for strong performers.
Business Banking Relationship Manager
- Employer: M&T Bank
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $99,500 – $165,900
Manage a portfolio of small business clients, bringing in new relationships and growing loans and deposits. Ideal if you have a banking/sales background, can read financials and tax returns, and want a high-earning, relationship-heavy role with a major bank.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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