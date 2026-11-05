🍽️ Multiple Frederick Food & Hospitality Jobs From $15/hr

Frederick’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fire and Oak Restaurant

Fire and Oak Restaurant Location: Frederick, MD

Frederick, MD Type: Other (restaurant server)

Other (restaurant server) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid sick time

Upscale, fast‑paced spot where you’ll greet guests, take orders on POS systems, serve food and drinks, and help keep the dining room spotless. Great fit if you’ve served before or want to grow in a more fine‑dining style setting.

Employer: Arby’s (KBP Inspired)

Location: Frederick, MD

Frederick, MD Type: Restaurant crew/team member

Restaurant crew/team member Pay: $15.00–$15.30/hour (expected starting range)

Benefits: Paid training, free shift meal & discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, KBP Cares support program

No experience needed—just be 16+ with a positive attitude and flexible schedule. You’ll help with guest service, food prep, and keeping the restaurant running smoothly, with clear training and room to grow.

Employer: Plamondon Hospitality Partners

Location: Frederick, MD (Home2 Suites)

Frederick, MD (Home2 Suites) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (bi‑weekly pay)

Not listed (bi‑weekly pay) Benefits (varies by eligibility): Flexible scheduling, college tuition & driver’s ed reimbursement, employee discounts, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision for full‑time, referral program

Morning role where you set up and restock breakfast, keep the area clean, and help guests start their day. Good for early risers who like staying active and want a path to grow within hotel roles.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.