🎓 Frederick, MD Teaching & Education – Multiple Local Openings

Frederick’s schools and colleges are hiring, with options from classroom support to college teaching. If you’re into helping students learn and grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Meritus Health (Laurel Hall)

Meritus Health (Laurel Hall) Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–4:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Support students with special needs in both academic and non-academic settings, working closely with teachers on behavior plans and classroom support. Good fit if you have experience with special needs, can stay calm during crises, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and more).

Employer: Frederick Community College

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Adjunct / Part-time faculty

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting active through: 05/31/2027

Teach college-level Anatomy & Physiology, help students build critical thinking and communication skills, and use varied teaching styles in a diverse classroom. You’ll need at least a master’s in anatomy, physiology, biology, or a closely related field with 15 grad credits; a doctorate and community college experience are a plus.

Employer: Frederick County Public Schools

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: 10‑month position (190 days/year), 7 hours/day

Role: Candidate pool for current year and 2027/2028 school year

Candidate pool for current year and school year Salary: 10‑Month Teacher Salary Scale 26/27 (exact placement per FCPS procedures)

Join the Upper Elementary team at Carroll Creek Montessori, teaching grades 4–6 in a public Montessori setting. This posting builds a candidate pool, so it’s a smart move if you’re planning ahead and want full school-year benefits through FCPS.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Your next step might be just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.