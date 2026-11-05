🚧 Frederick, MD Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Solid Openings

Frederick’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in labs, plants, and auto shops. If you’ve got hands-on skills and like solving problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc. )

Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research (operated by ) Location: Frederick, MD (Ft. Detrick)

Type: Full-time, nonexempt

Salary: $50,400 – $74,200/year

Work on insulation for piping, ductwork, tanks, and other systems that keep a major research facility running safely and efficiently. Good fit if you have at least 2+ years of mechanical insulation experience, can read drawings, and are comfortable in an industrial setting with strong safety rules and the ability to obtain a security clearance.

Employer: Facility Services Inc.

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43.12/hour

Install, maintain, and troubleshoot electrical systems and industrial equipment that support mission‑critical facilities. Great for licensed electricians who know motors, controls, PLCs, and industrial power systems; all three shifts are available, with steady, year‑round work and a safety‑focused environment.

Employer: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Flat rate, about $25.00 – $40.00/hour based on experience and productivity

Handle basic diagnostics, routine repairs, and inspections in a busy tire and auto shop. This role offers performance-based pay, benefits for full-time teammates, ASE reimbursement, and clear paths to grow if you like working on cars and talking with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles or room to grow into the job you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.