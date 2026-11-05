🔧 Frederick, MD Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Frederick’s facilities and cleaning jobs are busy right now, with options from schools to labs to commercial sites. Good mix of entry-level work and lead roles, many with solid pay and benefits.

Employer: BioSpace (Frederick National Laboratory, operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.)

BioSpace (Frederick National Laboratory, operated by Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.) Location: Frederick, MD (8560 Progress Dr)

Type: Full-time, nonexempt

Salary: $34,400 – $50,400/year

Entry-level cleaning role in a major cancer and infectious disease research lab. You’ll handle detailed cleaning of labs and offices, operate industrial cleaning equipment and autoclaves, and keep high-hygiene areas spotless. High school diploma, no experience required, but you must be able to do physical work, wear PPE, and qualify for security clearance.

Employer: ServiceMaster Clean (IICRC listing)

Location: Frederick & Hagerstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), paid time off, free uniforms, signing bonus, paid training, advancement opportunities

Lead a cleaning team: set schedules, train staff, inspect work, and jump in to help clean when needed. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of supervisory experience, can work Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM–9:30 PM, and like a fast-paced job with room to grow.

Employer: Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS)

Location: Linganore High School, Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time, 260-day work year

Schedule: 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM, 8 hours/day

Salary: Starting at $21.65/hour (Support Salary Scale, Grade S06)

Benefits: Comprehensive FCPS benefits (health, retirement, leave, wellness)

Assistant lead role helping keep a busy high school clean, safe, and running smoothly. You’ll support operations, likely help direct other staff, and earn overtime when needed as a non-exempt employee. Good option if you want steady hours, public school benefits, and a long-term career path.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full description, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.