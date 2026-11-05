💰 Multiple Tax Manager Openings in Frederick, Maryland

Frederick’s finance scene is busy right now, and experienced tax pros are in demand. If you’ve got public accounting chops and a CPA, this local opening is worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Tax Manager role leads tax compliance and consulting for partnerships, S corps, LLCs, and high‑net‑worth individuals. You’ll manage client relationships, review complex multi‑state returns, guide tax planning, and mentor staff. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, life insurance, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and a potential discretionary manager bonus. A CPA and 5–7+ years of public accounting tax experience are required.

Note: The other CyberCoders Tax Manager links share the same role, employer, and requirements, so they’re not listed separately here.

If this sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.