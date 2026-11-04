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📣 Frederick, MD Sales Jobs with Multiple Openings at Atlantic Blue
Frederick’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in home services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Business Development Representative
- Employer: Atlantic Blue Water Services
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$28 per hour, based on experience, plus bonus opportunities
Help run a clean, welcoming retail center while also supporting marketing and outreach. You’ll greet customers, restock products, follow up on leads, and help with events and community promotions—great if you enjoy variety and talking with people.
Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting
Water Specialist — In-Home Sales
- Employer: Atlantic Blue Water Services
- Location: Frederick, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: Base salary + commission + performance bonuses
- Expected Total Annual Earnings: $70,000–$90,000, depending on sales performance
Meet homeowners, test their water, and recommend treatment options—no prior water treatment experience needed, training is provided. This is a field sales role with a car allowance, company phone/tablet, and strong earning potential if you like relationship-based selling.
Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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