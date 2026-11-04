📣 Frederick, MD Sales Jobs with Multiple Openings at Atlantic Blue

Frederick’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in home services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Atlantic Blue Water Services

Atlantic Blue Water Services Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$28 per hour, based on experience, plus bonus opportunities

Help run a clean, welcoming retail center while also supporting marketing and outreach. You’ll greet customers, restock products, follow up on leads, and help with events and community promotions—great if you enjoy variety and talking with people.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

Employer: Atlantic Blue Water Services

Atlantic Blue Water Services Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time

Compensation: Base salary + commission + performance bonuses

Expected Total Annual Earnings: $70,000–$90,000, depending on sales performance

Meet homeowners, test their water, and recommend treatment options—no prior water treatment experience needed, training is provided. This is a field sales role with a car allowance, company phone/tablet, and strong earning potential if you like relationship-based selling.

Alternate listing with same role/details: Indeed posting

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.