🍽️ Multiple Frederick Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying $15–$20/hr+

Frederick’s food and hospitality scene is busy, from Carroll Creek restaurants to local hotels and salons. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: CHUN

CHUN Location: Frederick, MD (Carroll Creek Park)

Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 20–40 hrs/week )

Part-time to full-time (expected ) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Active, in-person role bringing dishes from kitchen to table, helping servers, and keeping the dining room clean and organized. No experience needed, training is provided, and there’s a flexible schedule if you want to work around school or another job.

Employer: Stone Wall Tavern, LLC

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: From $16.50 per hour

Back-of-house hotel role running washers/dryers, handling linens, and keeping the laundry area clean. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and employee discounts. Requires high school diploma or equivalent and 1 year of cleaning experience (hotel experience preferred).

Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Location: Frederick, MD

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: Performance-based (service + retail commissions and tips; all pay meets wage laws)

Hands-on leadership role where you still work behind the chair while helping run the salon, coach stylists, and support scheduling and operations. You’ll need a current Maryland Cosmetology license, stamina to stand all day, and strong communication skills. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and PTO/vacation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality employers often have more than one opening once they see a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.