🚨 Email scam targeting Frederick County property owners

Frederick County is warning residents, property owners, and taxpayers about a new email scam.

Scammers are pretending to be County staff and emailing people about “outstanding real estate taxes,” sometimes offering a fake discount if paid by a deadline. The emails tell you to reply for payment instructions and do not come from a Frederick County Government email address.

The County says real property tax payments are ONLY made:

Through the official online portal

By mail to the Treasury’s official P.O. box or address

In person at the Treasury Department

Do not respond, click links, or send money to any questionable emails about taxes.

If you’re unsure about your tax status, contact the Treasury Department directly at 301-600-1111 or TreasuryQuestions@FrederickCountyMD.gov.