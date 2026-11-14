undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚨 Scam emails targeting Frederick County property owners
🚨 Email scam targeting Frederick County property owners
Frederick County is warning residents, property owners, and taxpayers about a new email scam.
Scammers are pretending to be County staff and emailing people about “outstanding real estate taxes,” sometimes offering a fake discount if paid by a deadline. The emails tell you to reply for payment instructions and do not come from a Frederick County Government email address.
The County says real property tax payments are ONLY made:
- Through the official online portal
- By mail to the Treasury’s official P.O. box or address
- In person at the Treasury Department
Do not respond, click links, or send money to any questionable emails about taxes.
If you’re unsure about your tax status, contact the Treasury Department directly at 301-600-1111 or TreasuryQuestions@FrederickCountyMD.gov.
More Info: Frederick County Warns of Email Scam Targeting Pro...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.