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🚨 Health Department seeks dog owner after Baker Park bite
🚨 Help Frederick County Health Department locate dog after bite
The Frederick County Health Department is asking for help finding a dog and its owner after a girl was bitten on November 11, 2026 at Baker Park Dog Park on North Bentz Street in Frederick.
The dog is described as a medium to large, brown, Poodle-type dog. The owner is a man about 50–60 years old.
If you own this dog, witnessed the bite, or have any information that could help identify the dog or its owner, please call Frederick County Animal Control at 301-600-1544.
If someone is bitten or scratched by an animal:
- Get the owner’s name, address, and phone number, then call Animal Control at 301-600-1544.
- For wildlife incidents, talk to your vet (for pets) and call Environmental Health Services at 301-600-1717.
- If you may have been exposed to a rabid animal, call Community Health Services at 301-600-3342.
- For general rabies questions, call 301-600-1717 or visit Health.FrederickCountyMD.gov/Rabies.
More Info: Health Department looking to contact owner of a do...
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