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Frederick County

📅 Starlight Storytime for ages birth–5 at the library

5 days ago
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📅 Cozy evening storytime for little ones

Bring your little one (ages birth–5) to Starlight Storytime for songs, stories, and simple fun the whole family can enjoy. Pajamas are welcome, and each child should come with a caregiver.

This is a Frederick County Public Libraries program designed especially for young children and their grown‑ups.

Please also note: Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

More Info: Starlight Storytime (ages birth - 5) | Frederick C...

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