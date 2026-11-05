📅 Elementary Explorers STEM & art program for grades K–5

📅 STEM & art fun for kids in Frederick County

Elementary Explorers is a hands-on program where kids explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

For children in grades K–5 (about ages 5–10)

Hosted by Frederick County Public Libraries

It’s a chance for elementary-age kids to try different activities and learn through play and experiments.

Also note: Frederick County Public Libraries will be closed on November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day. Plan your visit around that date if your child wants to attend programs or check out books.

Check the library’s event calendar for the exact time and branch location of this Elementary Explorers session.