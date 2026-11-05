📅 Elementary Explorers mini golf night for families

📅 Family mini golf night for elementary kids

Bring the kids out for Elementary Explorers: Mini Golf, a fun family night of mini golfing designed for elementary-age children.

It’s hosted by Frederick County Public Libraries and is open to the whole family to enjoy together.

Note: FCPL locations will be closed on November 11, 2026 in observance of Veterans Day.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact time and branch location, and to see if registration is required before you go.