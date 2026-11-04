📅 Nov 18 hearing on proposed daycare at 7/11 Market St

📢 Public hearing on proposed daycare in Frederica

The Frederica Town Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Frederica Town Hall, 2 West David Street, Frederica, DE 19946.

They’ll be taking public comments on a conditional use application to allow a Daycare Center, with the option to operate as a Large Family Daycare, at 7/11 Market St, Frederica, DE 19946 (Tax ID# 8-08-141.06-03-1800/000).

Who should care: Neighbors near Market Street, parents, and anyone interested in how this property is used.

What you can do:

Attend the hearing and share your comments.

and share your comments. Review the application at Frederica Town Hall during regular hours: Mondays and Fridays 12–4 p.m., Wednesdays 12–6 p.m.

For questions, you can contact Town Hall at 302-335-5417.