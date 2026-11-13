Healthcare hiring around Fraser, MI is steady right now, with good options if you want stable hours and room to grow. Here are a couple of local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Unidine (Compass Group)

Unidine (Compass Group) Location: Fraser, MI – Fraser Village, Senior Living

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $65,000/year

Registered Dietitian or RD-eligible? This role is Monday–Friday in a senior living setting, focused on clinical nutrition care, patient education, and quality improvement. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), education reimbursement, CEUs, and support for board certifications and relocation.

Employer: Dental Care of the Future

Location: Fraser, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour + bonuses

Front-office dental role handling treatment plan presentations, insurance verification, scheduling, and patient check-in. Great if you have dental insurance experience and like a busy, people-focused job. Offers monthly bonuses, flexible/compressed schedule options, health insurance, PTO, and support for related courses.

If one of these feels close to what you want, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of resumes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.