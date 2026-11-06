🏭 Fraser, MI Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Fraser’s shops are busy right now, and skilled makers are in demand. If you like working with machines and seeing real parts come off the line, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fairlane Products

Fairlane Products Location: Fraser, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000 per year

Benefits: BCBS health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, vacation, paid holidays

Hands-on leadership role in a brand new, climate-controlled facility. You’ll program and set up Miyano bar lathes and Hanwha Swiss lathes, design fixtures, improve processes, and support the Director of Manufacturing during a big growth phase.

Employer: Palmer Retail Solutions

Palmer Retail Solutions Location: Fraser, MI 48026 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Up to $25.00 per hour

Run a fully automated edge bander in a millwork machine shop, handling setup, adjustments, and quality checks. Great fit if you’ve got 2+ years on edge banders and care about clean edges, accurate work, and consistent finish.

Employer: Fairlane Products

Fairlane Products Location: Fraser, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $25.00 per hour (pay based on experience)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Benefits: BCBS health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, vacation, paid holidays

Set up and run Miyano lathes and Hanwha Swiss machines, handle first-piece and in-process inspections, and keep parts on tolerance using calipers, micrometers, and more. Ideal if you have 3+ years CNC experience and can do setups without oversight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—shops often grow faster than they can post new roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.